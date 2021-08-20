Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Declines By 20.4%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of KSPHF stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.