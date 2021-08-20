Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Declines By 20.4%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of KSPHF stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.