Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,163 shares.The stock last traded at $33.97 and had previously closed at $33.90.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.
About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
