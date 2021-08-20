Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,163 shares.The stock last traded at $33.97 and had previously closed at $33.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $5,648,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

