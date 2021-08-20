Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Expands By 16.8%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 755,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF remained flat at $$30.13 during midday trading on Friday. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13.
About JSR
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.