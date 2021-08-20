JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading 4.9% Higher

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.27 and last traded at $65.22. 268,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,649,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

