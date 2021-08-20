MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Down 3.9%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.19. 411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

