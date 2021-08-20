Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.31. 3,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,258,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

