American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $135.17. 1,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.95. American Financial Group has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.40.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

