Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,181 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $166.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,544. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

