Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.