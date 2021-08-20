ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.40 on Friday, reaching $595.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,891. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

