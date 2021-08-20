Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,812. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,225.05 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

