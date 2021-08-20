Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,812. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,225.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

