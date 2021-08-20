Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,474 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,355,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

