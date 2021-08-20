Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,474 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 30,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,355,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

