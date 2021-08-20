DigitalNote Achieves Market Cap of $11.46 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 42.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $152,979.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.83 or 0.00564626 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 131.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,054,349,237 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,402,595 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

