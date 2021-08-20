Alamos Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,543% compared to the typical volume of 468 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after buying an additional 205,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

