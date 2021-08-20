Bintex Futures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $260,769.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $94,715.31 and approximately $260,769.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00140790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00148194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,408.22 or 1.00116437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.36 or 0.00919002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.20 or 0.06759196 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

