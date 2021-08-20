GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Shares of GNNDY stock traded down $25.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 168. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $207.85 and a 1-year high of $286.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.42.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

