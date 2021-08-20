MKM Partners Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $130.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.27. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 35,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,524,281.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 794,470 shares of company stock valued at $92,999,091 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

