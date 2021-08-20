Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $7.97. Canaan shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 36,582 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

