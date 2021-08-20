Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 1-Day Volume Tops $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00140790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00148194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,408.22 or 1.00116437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.36 or 0.00919002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.20 or 0.06759196 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

