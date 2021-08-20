The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $80,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 24.9% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,992,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,413,000 after purchasing an additional 939,048 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

