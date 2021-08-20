Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Arco Platform worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 167,712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 13.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 19.5% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 157,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 82.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $793.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.42 and a beta of 0.87. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

