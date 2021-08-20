BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WING stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.92. 494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.95. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

