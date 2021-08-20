Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,650 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,271. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

