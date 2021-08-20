ReapChain Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $308,637.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReapChain

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

