DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $18.42 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $17.75 or 0.00036752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and $479,175.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00140743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00148097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.90 or 1.00083270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.89 or 0.00921227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.05 or 0.06756674 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

