Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 842 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,804 shares of company stock worth $26,034,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.40. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

