Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. 306,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,748. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

