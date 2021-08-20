Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 894,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 765,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.46. 1,280,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,368. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

