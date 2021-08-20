Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Decreases By 17.2%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,442.0 days.

PHMMF remained flat at $$81.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. Pharma Mar has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of -0.06.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

