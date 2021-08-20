Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OGZPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGZPY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. 402,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,854. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

