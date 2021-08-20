Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) & Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Financial Review

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Genco Shipping & Trading is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 1.99 -$225.57 million ($0.35) -48.20 Eneti $163.73 million 1.20 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.96

Genco Shipping & Trading has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genco Shipping & Trading and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Eneti has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.65%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -13.53% 5.87% 3.68% Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Eneti on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

