Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.41. SLM posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 33,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.