Brokerages Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 4,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

