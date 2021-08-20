Trevor Haynes Acquires 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,907,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,594,053.70.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$3.41. 4,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,927. The firm has a market cap of C$197.68 million and a PE ratio of 186.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.05.

BDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

