BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

MAR traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.