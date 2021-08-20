BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $681,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $263.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,575. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

