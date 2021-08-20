BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,143 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Westpac Banking by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. 641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

