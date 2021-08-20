Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,152. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

