Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

