Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.85. 11,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,295. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $189.38 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

