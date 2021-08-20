Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Deere & Company stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.85. 11,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,295. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $189.38 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.
In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
