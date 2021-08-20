BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 78.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,949 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ING stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 94,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

