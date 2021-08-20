Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $56.48

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.48, but opened at $54.57. Galapagos shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 1,649 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.