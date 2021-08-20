BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,439 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.72. 3,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.