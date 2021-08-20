1,097 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,098,700. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

