Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $16.16. Cosan shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cosan alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cosan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cosan by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.