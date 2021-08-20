Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $16.16. Cosan shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cosan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cosan by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.