Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Shares Gap Down to $29.89

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $29.17. Healthcare Realty Trust shares last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 22,890 shares trading hands.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

