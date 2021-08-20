Rage Fan Achieves Market Cap of $854,486.25 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $854,486.25 and approximately $215,416.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00058166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00141775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00148310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,190.99 or 0.99367898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.92 or 0.00909170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.16 or 0.00707592 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,870,815 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

