Paychex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,205 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the typical volume of 148 put options.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.01. 11,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,285. Paychex has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,256,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

